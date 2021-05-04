Joyce Evelyn “Diane” McCormick, 72, of Liberty, Texas went to be with our Heavenly Father Friday, April 30, 2021, from HCA Houston Healthcare West in Houston, Texas. Diane was born on September 12, 1948, to the late James L. Johnson and Beatrice Fabriguze in Liberty, Texas. Diane was a devoted wife, loving mother, dear sister, and beloved nanny. She was the true matriarch of the family. Thanksgiving and Christmas with apple decor were celebrated at her home, and she always looked forward to it. Her love for music and dancing was evident when she supported her son’s band and listening to the Southern Breeze band. She enjoyed watching her soap operas, wheel of fortune, and talking on the phone… a lot! In her younger years, she and her lady friend would gather for their “Hen” parties. Diane will be greatly missed by all who knew, loved, and were called “Agnes”.

Diane is preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, and two sisters.

Those remaining to cherish her memory are her loving husband of 48 years James David McCormick; children, Melissa Jefferson and partner Rob Solis, James David McCormick III and wife Stacy McCormick, Michael Foxworth Jr., Shannon Ballengee, and partner James Thibodeaux, Diana Deville, and husband Carl Deville, Monica McCormick and partner Brian McCall; grandmother of sixteen and great grandmother of twelve. also survived by other loving relatives and a host of friends.

A service of remembrance will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Reverend David Johnson officiating. Interment to follow at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas. A gathering of family and friends will be on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, from 11:00 am until service time at Faith & Family Funeral Chapel.

Honoring Diane as pallbearers are James David McCormick III, Michael Ray Foxforth Jr, Carl Deville, Rob Solis, “Little” George Carnahan, and James Thibodeaux.

Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Sims, Glenn Toney, Tyler Nugent, and Bradley Nugent. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joyce Evelyn “Diane” McCormick please visit our Tribute Store.

