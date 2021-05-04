Sy Deshayes, 46, of Goodrich, Texas passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021. He was born on Thursday, July 18, 1974, in Conroe, Texas. Sy was preceded in death by his brother, Pete Deshayes, nieces, Mariah and Hayven Deshayes, Uncle Jack, brother-in-law, Jonathan Carter, Aunt Norma, Grandpa Bill, Grandma Essie, Uncle Joseph Andrew Lee, Jr., grandfather, Joseph Andrew Lee, Sr, and grandmother, Vera Virigina Lee.

Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Jennifer Wright; parents, Pete and Janet Deshayes and Linda and Stanley Gilmore; children, Shawn Deshayes, Brandon Deshayes, Christian Deshayes, Jason Schiele, Jenny Wright, Jupiter Deshayes; siblings, Randy and Christine Deshayes, Michael and Sandra Sanchez, Elgin and Betsy Gilmore, Jennifer and Donald Barlow, and Joshua Deshayes; grandchild, Persephone Deshayes; nieces and nephews, Nikki, Brittany, Kristlyn, Victoria, Bubba, Joylynn, Clayton, Cassandra, Alex, Mikey, Conner, and Justin; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Sy will be held at Neal Funeral Home on May 7, 2021 from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm. Funeral Services will immediately follow the visitation.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sy Deshayes, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

