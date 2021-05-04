Registration for Liberty Municipal Library’s summer reading program begins May 24

Registration for Liberty Municipal Library’s 2021 Summer Reading Program, Tails and Tales, begins soon. Beginning May 24, families may register their children and teens for this fun and free opportunity. Registration will remain open through the first week of the program, the week of June 14.

Interested families can register online by filling out a quick and easy google form that the library will be making available on the library’s website, liberty.ploud.net, as well as on Facebook and Instagram. Registration will also be available at the circulation desk of the library.

Be sure and follow the library in the coming weeks for more information and do not forget to register. With the support of local businesses and the ever-generous Friends of the Library group, this summer is sure to be a lot of fun!

This summer’s program will include digital events with entertainers Julian Franklin and Will Parker, a craft take-away party, and, with the support of First Liberty National Bank, a snow cone event for participants!

For more information about the Summer Reading Program or other services/resources available through the library, call 936-336-8901, reach out through Facebook or Instagram, or come on in.

The library is located at 1710 Sam Houston Ave., inside the Geraldine D. Humphreys Cultural Center in Liberty, Texas. The Library is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 1 to 5 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

