Plane crash-lands in Cleveland, no injuries reported

An Oklahoma pilot was involved in a plane crash at the Cleveland Municipal Airport, located at 17699 FM 787 East, around 3 p.m., Monday, May 3.

According to a statement from the City of Cleveland, the pilot, Darrell Smith of Duncan, Okla., was bringing the plane in for repairs when it experienced total electrical failure.

Smith was forced to perform a belly land of the 1965 Beechcraft 55 Baron. With credit to the pilot’s skill, he was able to safely land without any injuries to himself.

A plane experienced a total electrical failure while in flight above Cleveland Municipal Airport. (Photos courtesy of Darline Dean)

Johnny Whitson with Lone Star Aircraft, located at Cleveland Municipal Airport, responded to the crash, along with other local tenants at the facility. Together they aided the pilot.

Saddle Creek Towing responded to aid in lifting the aircraft so the landing gear could be cranked down.

The crash caused the airport runway to be temporarily closed. By 7:15 p.m., it was reopened for traffic.

A plane experienced a total electrical failure while in flight above Cleveland Municipal Airport. (Photos courtesy of Darline Dean)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

