Nelsons united in marriage

Nicolus Taylor Nelson and Kristina Angelia King were united in marriage on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the River Rock Resort in Dayton, Texas.

The groom is the son of Elias and Tami Diaz, and the bride is the daughter of David and LaNelle King, all of Dayton. The newlyweds are the parents of Noah and Remington Nelson, children from Nicolus’ previous marriage.

The bride is employed at the Liberty County Tax Office while the groom works for Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. He also serves as the assistant chief for Liberty County ESD #3 in the Westlake area south of Dayton.

The couple will reside in Liberty and are celebrating with a honeymoon in Estes Park, Colo.

Note: Did you know that marriage and birth announcements are free in Bluebonnet News? To submit a notice, send a photo and information to editor@bluebonnetnews.com. Please include a phone number.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

