Meth house raided in Tarkington

Authorities are calling a drug bust on Tuesday night, May 4, one of the largest discoveries of methamphetamine in Liberty County’s history.

The drugs were discovered after Liberty County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in Houston executed a search warrant on a house on the 900 block of CR 2192. The LCSO Special Response Team assisted in the execution of the warrant.

“The house was unoccupied but a large amount of methamphetamine was discovered inside,” said Liberty County Sheriff’s Capt. Billy Knox.

When asked what led authorities to the Tarkington home, Knox could not say as the DEA is the lead agency in the investigation and LCSO is assisting. Trained personnel with Houston Police Department are helping to dismantle the operation and remove the drugs from the home.

Knox said the home appears to have been used as a conversion house where the methamphetamine was being broken down into smaller pieces and packaged for sale. The home was not being used as a meth lab, he said.

No arrests have been made at this time. The house is believed to be owned by a person residing in Cypress, Texas.

Knox could not provide a specific number for the amount of drugs inside the home as of 11 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities were expecting to work well into the wee hours of the morning.

The sheriff’s office will provide an update as soon as more information is available.

