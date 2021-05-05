Margaret Ann Roark, age 69 of Kingwood, Texas passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021. She was born October 14, 1951 in Houston, Texas to parents Faye and Frank Lee Roark, Jr. who preceded her in death.

Margaret graduated from Cleveland High School in 1970. She also earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from Sam Houston State University in 1974 and a Masters’ degree in Education from Stephen F Austin in 1979.

Margaret taught school for 24 years in several school districts in a variety of positions but mostly in special education. She was a dedicated, passionate teacher who loved and nurtured all students in her classroom. In 2007 she retired from New Caney ISD.

She was an active member of Kingwood First Baptist Church, Delta Kappa Gamma and belongs to the local MuPi Chapter.

Margaret enjoyed a variety of activities through her life including traveling, entertaining, square dancing, playing card games, attending Bible studies, eating out, cooking and baking, embroidery projects, and was an avid Bear collector.

Survivors include her sister, Julie Faye Nelson and husband Ron, Sr.; nephews, Ron Nelson, Jr. and wife Kim, Mark Nelson and wife Brenda, Michael Nelson and wife Andrea; great-nieces and nephews, Trey Nelson, Nathan Nelson, Reid Bolton, Shae Bolton, Lauren Nelson, Walker Nelson, Mason Nelson, Kaylee Nelson, Roark Nelson and Luke Nelson; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

