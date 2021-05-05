Marilyn M. Lee passed away Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Magnolia Place in Liberty, Texas. She was born on January 29, 1947 at St. Joseph Hospital in Bryan, Texas. She was affectionately known by many as May May, May, or Mayme. Marilyn is preceded in death by her newborn daughter Meredith Elizabeth Lee as well as her parents, Randall “Mac” and Virginia “Nanya” McNeel, and her brother, Randall “Randy” McNeel.

A lifelong resident of the Liberty area, Marilyn graduated from Liberty High School and married her sweetheart, William C. “Bud” Lee Jr. on May 8, 1965. Some of her passions included raising cows with their son, William C. “Bo” Lee III, cooking, shopping and working side by side with Bud to help run the family business, Lee Real Estate, for more than 50 years. Later in life she enjoyed taking road trips with her close girlfriends, spending as much time with her grandchildren as possible at gymnastics competitions and baseball games, along with taking up her own game of golf with the Ladies Golf Association of Magnolia Ridge Country Club.

Marilyn leaves to cherish her memory, husband Bud Lee, son Bo and wife Michelle Saucier Lee, and her grandchildren, Allison Michelle Lee and William C. “Caleb” Lee IV, along with her many beloved friends.

Family and friends are invited to Marilyn’s visitation to be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021 from 5pm until 7pm and services on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 2pm, both at Allison Funeral Service, with interment to follow at Fairlawn Cemetery. Honoring Marilyn as pallbearers will be Bo Lee, Caleb Lee, David Worley, John Hebert, Carl Pickett and Daniel Pratt.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the gracious staffs at Magnolia Place in Liberty, Texas, The Arboretum in Winnie, Texas, and Kindred Hospice for their loving care of Mayme.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

