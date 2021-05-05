Liberty County marriage licenses for April 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of April 2021:

  • James Edward Carr and Wanda Jean Stogsill
  • Esperanza Barriga and Juan Luis Leal Jr.
  • Adam Marc Diaz and Lisa Ann Bolinger
  • Corey Ann Clark and Donny Hunter Strawn Konner
  • Helen Lopez Cortez and Rogelio Ibarra Castaneda
  • Clayton James McCaslin and Lindsey Marie Pate
  • Victor Hugo Salinas and Kassandra Itzell Cazares Diaz
  • Joseph Don Usher and Alicia Julianne Knowles
  • Francisco Javier Guerrero and Elizabeth Marie Lopez
  • Christopher William Spillman and Chelsea Robertson

  • Refugio Genaro Rubio and Concepcion Santiago Hernandez
  • Ryan Alexander Hebert and Kristian Rain Swansey
  • Francisco Javier Adame Diaz and Carol Chavez Espinosa
  • Carlos Rodriguez Trevino Jr. and Erica Cruz
  • Larry Dean Porche and Brandy Natasha Helms
  • Josef Scott Schlichter and Gabriella Denise Higgins
  • Edwin Alejandro Pavon Reyes and Belky Yamileth Hernandez-Sandoval
  • Scott Earl Roberts and Nikki Jo Morgan
  • Gabriel Caballero Valdez and Refugio Enriqueta Rubio
  • Justin Allen Rhodes and Catherine Anne Williams

  • Beatrice Gloria Ellis and Tony Lamar Hill Jr.
  • Raven Alexis Maness and Bayleigh Elurie Gesford
  • Glenn Corey Roberts and Riqukee Nishae Cadoree
  • Abraham Ramirez and Mariana Hernandez
  • Lindsey Howell Cook and Ronnie Devin Bryan
  • Kristian Danielle Vining and Joel Guia
  • Ray Anthony Deleon Jr. and Breanna Marie Gutierrez
  • Jeffery Wayne Kelley and Tabitha Jasmine McCullar
  • Santos Andres Nunez Gonzales and Reyna De Los Angeles Magana Platero
  • Brittany Marie Brown and Craig Ryan Davis

  • Angela Macie Vinson and Robert Andrew Flores
  • Douglas Quebedeaux and Brittany Bryce
  • Jose Gregorio Quintanilla Portillo and Ruth Noemi Cisneros Quintanilla
  • Angelica Martinez Perez and Ivan Jovani Franco
  • Vilorio Erick M Escobar and Magaly Munguia
  • Merced Lopez and Maria De Jesus Gonzalez
  • Caleb Dewayne Walters and Christian Nicole Mize
  • Nelson David Mendez Torres and Megan Kaye Martin
  • Christina Hernandez and Erik Austin Martinez
  • Alonzo Hazley Jr. and Shani Thomas
  • Keaton Anthony Allen and Haileigh Alexis Cozzone
  • Chad Elliott Darbonne and Mykayla Nicole Fisher
  • Gerald Genoff Calloway and Tonya Arleen Randolph-Sheppard
  • Joseph Eugene Green and Jessica Ann Pigford
  • Lambert J. Kustermans and Sheryln Jeanne Ducic
  • Deangelo Jacquez McDaniel Sr. and Amanda Dawn Carter
  • Logan Tyler Beshears and Mia Danielle Raee Jones
  • David Michael Sandefer and Angela Marie Glover
  • Jose Luis Delgadillo Escobedo and Maribel Pecina Hernandez
  • Chad Taylor Marberry and Elizabeth Jeanene Hargroue

  • Fernando Tello Jr. and Brianda Guerrero
  • Melissa Marie Lilley and Aubrey Dean Revels
  • Tyler Craig Schnarrs and Sarah Lynn Sanchez
  • Teogilo Lopez Ochoa and Laura Redor
  • William Jacob Little and Brittany Marie Brown
  • Kevin Ryan Monk and Tram Yen Nguyen
  • Carlton W. Cooper and Krysten A Sear
  • Clifford Joseph Rogers and Brandy Nicole Bass
  • Richard William Lossie and Patsy Stewart Kucel
  • Jorge Mercado Avila and Ana I Sifuentes Ibarra

  • Melissa A Simmons and Deborah A. Moore
  • Ariel Newton and Kristopher J. Sublett
  • Corey Wayne Nance and Emiley Grace Nicole Price

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.