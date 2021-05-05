Liberty County marriage licenses for April 2021

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of April 2021:

James Edward Carr and Wanda Jean Stogsill

Esperanza Barriga and Juan Luis Leal Jr.

Adam Marc Diaz and Lisa Ann Bolinger

Corey Ann Clark and Donny Hunter Strawn Konner

Helen Lopez Cortez and Rogelio Ibarra Castaneda

Clayton James McCaslin and Lindsey Marie Pate

Victor Hugo Salinas and Kassandra Itzell Cazares Diaz

Joseph Don Usher and Alicia Julianne Knowles

Francisco Javier Guerrero and Elizabeth Marie Lopez

Christopher William Spillman and Chelsea Robertson

Refugio Genaro Rubio and Concepcion Santiago Hernandez

Ryan Alexander Hebert and Kristian Rain Swansey

Francisco Javier Adame Diaz and Carol Chavez Espinosa

Carlos Rodriguez Trevino Jr. and Erica Cruz

Larry Dean Porche and Brandy Natasha Helms

Josef Scott Schlichter and Gabriella Denise Higgins

Edwin Alejandro Pavon Reyes and Belky Yamileth Hernandez-Sandoval

Scott Earl Roberts and Nikki Jo Morgan

Gabriel Caballero Valdez and Refugio Enriqueta Rubio

Justin Allen Rhodes and Catherine Anne Williams

Beatrice Gloria Ellis and Tony Lamar Hill Jr.

Raven Alexis Maness and Bayleigh Elurie Gesford

Glenn Corey Roberts and Riqukee Nishae Cadoree

Abraham Ramirez and Mariana Hernandez

Lindsey Howell Cook and Ronnie Devin Bryan

Kristian Danielle Vining and Joel Guia

Ray Anthony Deleon Jr. and Breanna Marie Gutierrez

Jeffery Wayne Kelley and Tabitha Jasmine McCullar

Santos Andres Nunez Gonzales and Reyna De Los Angeles Magana Platero

Brittany Marie Brown and Craig Ryan Davis

Angela Macie Vinson and Robert Andrew Flores

Douglas Quebedeaux and Brittany Bryce

Jose Gregorio Quintanilla Portillo and Ruth Noemi Cisneros Quintanilla

Angelica Martinez Perez and Ivan Jovani Franco

Vilorio Erick M Escobar and Magaly Munguia

Merced Lopez and Maria De Jesus Gonzalez

Caleb Dewayne Walters and Christian Nicole Mize

Nelson David Mendez Torres and Megan Kaye Martin

Christina Hernandez and Erik Austin Martinez

Alonzo Hazley Jr. and Shani Thomas

Keaton Anthony Allen and Haileigh Alexis Cozzone

Chad Elliott Darbonne and Mykayla Nicole Fisher

Gerald Genoff Calloway and Tonya Arleen Randolph-Sheppard

Joseph Eugene Green and Jessica Ann Pigford

Lambert J. Kustermans and Sheryln Jeanne Ducic

Deangelo Jacquez McDaniel Sr. and Amanda Dawn Carter

Logan Tyler Beshears and Mia Danielle Raee Jones

David Michael Sandefer and Angela Marie Glover

Jose Luis Delgadillo Escobedo and Maribel Pecina Hernandez

Chad Taylor Marberry and Elizabeth Jeanene Hargroue

Fernando Tello Jr. and Brianda Guerrero

Melissa Marie Lilley and Aubrey Dean Revels

Tyler Craig Schnarrs and Sarah Lynn Sanchez

Teogilo Lopez Ochoa and Laura Redor

William Jacob Little and Brittany Marie Brown

Kevin Ryan Monk and Tram Yen Nguyen

Carlton W. Cooper and Krysten A Sear

Clifford Joseph Rogers and Brandy Nicole Bass

Richard William Lossie and Patsy Stewart Kucel

Jorge Mercado Avila and Ana I Sifuentes Ibarra

Melissa A Simmons and Deborah A. Moore

Ariel Newton and Kristopher J. Sublett

Corey Wayne Nance and Emiley Grace Nicole Price

