Liberty County marriage licenses for April 2021

The following people were issued marriage licenses by the Liberty County Clerk’s Office during the month of April 2021:
- James Edward Carr and Wanda Jean Stogsill
- Esperanza Barriga and Juan Luis Leal Jr.
- Adam Marc Diaz and Lisa Ann Bolinger
- Corey Ann Clark and Donny Hunter Strawn Konner
- Helen Lopez Cortez and Rogelio Ibarra Castaneda
- Clayton James McCaslin and Lindsey Marie Pate
- Victor Hugo Salinas and Kassandra Itzell Cazares Diaz
- Joseph Don Usher and Alicia Julianne Knowles
- Francisco Javier Guerrero and Elizabeth Marie Lopez
- Christopher William Spillman and Chelsea Robertson
- Refugio Genaro Rubio and Concepcion Santiago Hernandez
- Ryan Alexander Hebert and Kristian Rain Swansey
- Francisco Javier Adame Diaz and Carol Chavez Espinosa
- Carlos Rodriguez Trevino Jr. and Erica Cruz
- Larry Dean Porche and Brandy Natasha Helms
- Josef Scott Schlichter and Gabriella Denise Higgins
- Edwin Alejandro Pavon Reyes and Belky Yamileth Hernandez-Sandoval
- Scott Earl Roberts and Nikki Jo Morgan
- Gabriel Caballero Valdez and Refugio Enriqueta Rubio
- Justin Allen Rhodes and Catherine Anne Williams
- Beatrice Gloria Ellis and Tony Lamar Hill Jr.
- Raven Alexis Maness and Bayleigh Elurie Gesford
- Glenn Corey Roberts and Riqukee Nishae Cadoree
- Abraham Ramirez and Mariana Hernandez
- Lindsey Howell Cook and Ronnie Devin Bryan
- Kristian Danielle Vining and Joel Guia
- Ray Anthony Deleon Jr. and Breanna Marie Gutierrez
- Jeffery Wayne Kelley and Tabitha Jasmine McCullar
- Santos Andres Nunez Gonzales and Reyna De Los Angeles Magana Platero
- Brittany Marie Brown and Craig Ryan Davis
- Angela Macie Vinson and Robert Andrew Flores
- Douglas Quebedeaux and Brittany Bryce
- Jose Gregorio Quintanilla Portillo and Ruth Noemi Cisneros Quintanilla
- Angelica Martinez Perez and Ivan Jovani Franco
- Vilorio Erick M Escobar and Magaly Munguia
- Merced Lopez and Maria De Jesus Gonzalez
- Caleb Dewayne Walters and Christian Nicole Mize
- Nelson David Mendez Torres and Megan Kaye Martin
- Christina Hernandez and Erik Austin Martinez
- Alonzo Hazley Jr. and Shani Thomas
- Keaton Anthony Allen and Haileigh Alexis Cozzone
- Chad Elliott Darbonne and Mykayla Nicole Fisher
- Gerald Genoff Calloway and Tonya Arleen Randolph-Sheppard
- Joseph Eugene Green and Jessica Ann Pigford
- Lambert J. Kustermans and Sheryln Jeanne Ducic
- Deangelo Jacquez McDaniel Sr. and Amanda Dawn Carter
- Logan Tyler Beshears and Mia Danielle Raee Jones
- David Michael Sandefer and Angela Marie Glover
- Jose Luis Delgadillo Escobedo and Maribel Pecina Hernandez
- Chad Taylor Marberry and Elizabeth Jeanene Hargroue
- Fernando Tello Jr. and Brianda Guerrero
- Melissa Marie Lilley and Aubrey Dean Revels
- Tyler Craig Schnarrs and Sarah Lynn Sanchez
- Teogilo Lopez Ochoa and Laura Redor
- William Jacob Little and Brittany Marie Brown
- Kevin Ryan Monk and Tram Yen Nguyen
- Carlton W. Cooper and Krysten A Sear
- Clifford Joseph Rogers and Brandy Nicole Bass
- Richard William Lossie and Patsy Stewart Kucel
- Jorge Mercado Avila and Ana I Sifuentes Ibarra
- Melissa A Simmons and Deborah A. Moore
- Ariel Newton and Kristopher J. Sublett
- Corey Wayne Nance and Emiley Grace Nicole Price