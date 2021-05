The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 2, 2021:

Simon, Kandy Leeann – Public Intoxication

Wood, Jeffery Giles – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Quiroz, Abram – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Crabtree, Gordon Lamar – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of a Controlled Substance

