The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 3, 2021:

Deblanc, Sedric Wayne – Public Intoxication

Green, Derrick Clay – Hold for Harris County-Theft of Materials and Bond Revocation-Theft of Materials

Simon, Kandy Leeann – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Shea, Tammy Lee – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Louis, Jennifer Lenore – Theft of Property with two or more previous convictions

Pacheco, Santiago Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated

