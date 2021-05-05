LCSO finishes fifth correctional officer class

Liberty County Sheriff Bobby Rader congratulated and spoke to the fifth graduating class of correctional officers who Training Division Supervisor, Cpl. Ann Marie Mitchell, has put through an information-crammed class over a required three-week training academy class.

These new correctional officers will assume their positions within the confines of the Liberty County Jail shortly with two of the graduates being veteran correctional officers with state correctional facilities.

A few of the many subjects taught in the Academy class are CPR and First Aid, Mental Health Response, Ethics in Law Enforcement and Stress Management for Correctional Officers. All correctional officers have the opportunity to advance from a Basic C.O. Certification up to a Master Jail Certification through further training and testing by way of the Texas Commission On Law Enforcement (TCOLE).

Mitchell asks that anyone who may be interested in an interesting and fulfilling career field to contact her at the Sheriff’s Office as she will be starting a new class for Correctional Officers on May 24. Applicants will have to be at least 18 years old and pass a criminal history background check as well as a psychological and physical examination.

An application can be downloaded from the Liberty County Sheriff’s website or an applicant can contact Cpl. Mitchell at her office phone, 936-336-4515.

“The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is looking for those who are seeking a challenging and rewarding career opportunity. We are looking for those with strong ethical morals to be part of our team,” Mitchell said.

If this appeals to you and you are looking for such a challenge, you are encouraged to apply while there are still positions open.

