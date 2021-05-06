Teen driver runs from police after traffic stop in Dayton

A 16-year-old male is facing charges of Evading Arrest, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Possession of Marijuana after a traffic stop Thursday morning in Dayton.

According to Lt. Shane Burleigh, a spokesperson for Dayton Police Department, the teen was pulled over for a traffic violation directly in front of Dayton Police Department on N. Cleveland St. (SH 321) around 6:30 a.m.

The teen reportedly fled his vehicle and ran into the neighborhood behind Richter Elementary. Harris County Pct. 3 deputies, who work as school resource officers for Dayton ISD, assisted Dayton PD in the search. Working together, they set up a perimeter.

Dayton police chased a driver into a community behind Richter Elementary on Thursday morning after he bailed out of his vehicle during a traffic stop. He was found hiding under a house in the neighborhood.

Not long afterward, it was determined that the fleeing driver was a Dayton ISD student and a minor, said Burleigh.

The student’s phone was pinged, which led to officers finding him as he hid under a house. He surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

As the teen is a minor, his name will not be released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

