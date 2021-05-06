Charles Don Meadows, 74, of New Caney, Texas passed away on Monday, May 3, 2021. He was born on Saturday, June 22, 1946 in Alto, Texas to Marvin Meadows and Freddie (Powers) Meadows, both of whom have preceded him in death. Charles was also preceded in death by his brother, Melvin Meadows, best friend, Larry McCullen. Left to cherish his memory is his loving children, Jerry Meadows and fiancé Sandra Tidwell and Teresa Meadows; brothers, Kenneth Meadows, Rawford Meadows; sister, Donna Jean Meadows; 7 grandchildren along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

