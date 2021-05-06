Richard “Rick” Lynn Robbins, 64, of Dayton, Texas passed away Monday, May 3, 2021 at HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center in Houston, Texas. Rick was born on May 24, 1956 to the late Edwin Lee Robbins and Betty Ruth Cryer in Fort Polk. LA. Rick was a senior structural designer for Protect Controls Inc. Rick was a devoted husband, loving father, dear brother, and beloved Paw. He loved his music, especially Gospel. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, kayaking, hunting, and camping. A people person at heart, Rick never met a stranger. His family and friends will remember him as a “Talker”, and one who enjoyed a good argument. Rick will be greatly missed by all would knew and loved him.

Rick is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Allen Robbins; sister, Sandra Kaye Rhoades.

Those remaining to cherish his memory are his wife of 45 years Linda S. Robbins of Dayton, Texas; daughter, Michelle Hotaling and husband Sonny of Hardin, Texas; grand-daughter, Peyton Grace Hotalin; son, Jeremie D. Robbins and wife Jennifer of Dayton, Texas; brother, Michael D. Robbins and wife Stephanie of Alvin, Texas; sister, Sherry Walrath and husband David of Atascocita, Texas, many loving relatives and a host of friends.

A gathering of family and friends will be on Saturday, May 8, 2021 from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at Kenefick Baptist Church 3536 FM 1008 Dayton, Texas 77535 with a Memorial Service of Remembrance at 11:00 am officiated by Pastor Jeff Day. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard “Rick” Lynn Robbins please visit our Tribute Store.

