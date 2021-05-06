Richard Wallace Anderson, 70, of Dayton passed away on May 3, 2021 in Houston, Texas. Richard was born August 30, 1950 in Baytown, Texas to parents Wallace Clifford Anderson and Joan Lorene Gillentine Anderson.

Richard had lived in the Dayton area for the past 19 years and was previously of Channelview and California. He had worked for Electro-Quip Company and as a welder. He enjoyed horses and being with his family.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Ann Anderson; sister Peggy Anderson; brothers Joe Anderson and Albert Anderson; and great-grandson, Jasper Anderson.

He is survived by his son, Mike Anderson, Sr.; four grandchildren, Lacey Anderson, Mike Anderson, Jr., Faith Anderson, and Mackie Anderson; great-grandchildren, Brandon Anderson, Luke Anderson and Leya Anderson; sisters, Joan Psenick and husband Walter and Judy Cormier; sister-in-law, Jeanne Anderson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Service for Richard will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home in Dayton. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 noon until service time at 2:00 on Monday at Pace-Stancil.

