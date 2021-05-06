Chad Norman Andrus, age 50, of Livingston, Texas passed away Monday, May 3, 2021. He was born June 3, 1970 in Dayton, Texas to parents Patricia Rowell and Billy Andrus.

Survivors include his mother, Patricia Rowell and husband Robert; father, Billy Andrus; daughters, Camryn Grace Andrus and Cyle Grace Andrus; sister, Shelley Burke; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside services will follow starting at 11:00 a.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.

