Randall Paul Zeringue, age 67, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021. He was born December 24, 1953 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to parents Gerald and Lorraine Zeringue.

Randy spent his first twelve years of life in Baton Rouge. He had many fond memories of his time spent at the Caruso Grocery playing with his cousins or selling drinks at LSU football games. He attended Our Lady of Mercy, OLOM Blue Jays! Here the Nuns would make him toe the line. One of his favorite past times was visiting family in Louisiana where he enjoyed cheering for the LSU tigers, attending Mardi Gras parades, fishing at the Ostrica “Hilton”, or catching a “Touchdown Dutchtown.”

In 1966 his family made the move to Baytown, Texas fondly known as “Mayberry.” Randy graduated from Ross S. Sterling High School in 1971, where he was a member of the football team.

Randy attended the University of Houston and graduated in 1975 with a Business Administration degree majoring in Finance. He was also a proud member of the Cougar football team and continued to cheer for the Coogs. Upon graduation, he became an employee of The First Agency, Inc. In March of 1980, he moved to Cleveland, TX to open a branch of The First Agency, Inc. He made a career in commercial insurance, eventually taking on the role of branch manager for Insurica.

On May 30, 1981, Randy married the love of his life Mackie. They became the parents to three children, a role that he was most proud of. Randy was a prominent member of the Cleveland community. He served as president of the Rotary Club, was recognized as a Paul Harris Fellow, and was instrumental in starting the Rotary Club baseball tournament, which later included softball. Thirty-seven years later this tournament is still held annually. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church where he served as the Parish President.

Randy’s love for sports ran deep! He was most happy when he was watching his son coach or playing on the golf course. He enjoyed recounting every player’s name, position, and their stats. Continuing his passion for high school football, he would announce Friday night games and coached all three children in various sports.

He was fondly known to his grandchildren as “RZ” and “YaYo”. They adored him and always looked forward to creating new memories together. It was a running joke that one of them could burn the house down and he would say, “they were doing a science experiment.”

He will be remembered for his selflessness, love for everyone, gift of gab, sincerity and making a short story long…

He is preceded in death by his parents; Gerald Noel Zeringue and Lorraine Caruso Zeringue; and brother, David Zeringue.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years (May 30th), Maxine Zeringue; son, Christopher Troy Zeringue wife Rachel, of DeKalb ; daughters, Natalie Noel Barta husband Matthew, of Pearland, Meeghan Michelle Keng husband Joshua, of Friendswood; brother, Gerald Noel Zeringue, wife Debbie of Austin; sister, Michelle Vickery of Austin; sister in law, Martha Zeringue, of Boerne; eight grandchildren, Bodie Zeringue, Caleb Keng, Emerson Zeringue, Dylan Keng, Beckett Barta, Randall Barta, Reese Keng, Claire Barta; in-laws, Alph Glen and Nelda Rae Loftin of Toledo Bend; sister-in-law Chris Makin of Stowell; Patricia Christopher and husband Brent of Lumberton; brother-in-law Tuffy Loftin and wife Anette of Centerville; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

The family is requesting in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:

Shalom Center, Inc. PO Box 1148, Splendora, Texas 77372-1148 or

FACTS Texas State University, 601 University Dr. San Marcos, TX 78666

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

