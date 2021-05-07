Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 5, 2021:

Acosta, Rene Aleman – Allowing Dog to Run, Worry or Kill Livestock

Hall, Billy Dale – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Johnson, Patrick Kyle – Theft of Firearm

Watson, Jesse Alan – Operate All-Terrain Vehicle on Public Street and Possession of a Controlled Substance

Cain, Melissa Lanietta – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Habitation, Child Abandonment/Endangerment

Chambers, Carl Eugene – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

