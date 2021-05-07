Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 5, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 5, 2021:

  • Acosta, Rene Aleman – Allowing Dog to Run, Worry or Kill Livestock
  • Hall, Billy Dale – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Johnson, Patrick Kyle – Theft of Firearm
  • Watson, Jesse Alan – Operate All-Terrain Vehicle on Public Street and Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Cain, Melissa Lanietta – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Burglary of a Habitation, Child Abandonment/Endangerment
  • Chambers, Carl Eugene – Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
