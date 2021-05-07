Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 4, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 4, 2021:
- Morgan, Bryanna Deann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Mericle, Anthony Wayne – Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Trespass
- Villarreal, Justin James – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Pittman, Cristal Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Benita, Crystal Linda – Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance of a Minor-second offense and Failure to Appear
- Rodriguez, Rodolfo – Public Intoxication
- York, Berry Lynn – Cruelty to Animals
- Banda, Larena Madelaine – Driving While Intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age
- Clay, Ronald Eugene Jr. – Possession of Marijuana