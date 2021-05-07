Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 4, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 4, 2021:

Morgan, Bryanna Deann – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Mericle, Anthony Wayne – Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Trespass

Villarreal, Justin James – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Pittman, Cristal Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Benita, Crystal Linda – Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance of a Minor-second offense and Failure to Appear

Rodriguez, Rodolfo – Public Intoxication

York, Berry Lynn – Cruelty to Animals

Banda, Larena Madelaine – Driving While Intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age

Clay, Ronald Eugene Jr. – Possession of Marijuana

Banda, Larena Madelaine

Benita, Crystal Linda

Clay, Ronald Eugene Jr.

Mericle, Anthony Wayne

Morgan, Bryanna Deann

Pittman, Cristal Lynn

Rodriguez, Rodolfo

Villarreal, Justin James

York, Berry Lynn

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

