Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 4, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 4, 2021:

  • Morgan, Bryanna Deann – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Mericle, Anthony Wayne – Bond Forfeiture-Criminal Trespass
  • Villarreal, Justin James – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Pittman, Cristal Lynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Benita, Crystal Linda – Parent Contributing to Non-Attendance of a Minor-second offense and Failure to Appear
  • Rodriguez, Rodolfo – Public Intoxication
  • York, Berry Lynn – Cruelty to Animals
  • Banda, Larena Madelaine – Driving While Intoxicated with a child under 15 years of age
  • Clay, Ronald Eugene Jr. – Possession of Marijuana
  • Banda, Larena Madelaine
  • Benita, Crystal Linda
  • Clay, Ronald Eugene Jr.
  • Mericle, Anthony Wayne
  • Morgan, Bryanna Deann
  • Pittman, Cristal Lynn
  • Rodriguez, Rodolfo
  • Villarreal, Justin James
  • York, Berry Lynn

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.