Remembering a hero: Army medic laid to rest in Liberty

The funeral for Army Spec. Jerry Offer was held on Thursday, May 6, at Cornerstone Church in Liberty. Offer died unexpectedly on April 24 at the age of 24. Following a service at Cornerstone Church, the hearse carrying his flag-draped casket was escorted to Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty for burial and military honors, including a 21-gun salute and the presentation of flags to his family.

Offer was an Army medic who was nearing the end of his military service contract and was looking forward to pursuing an education in medicine. He had applied to and had been accepted by a number of Texas universities. His goal was to continue studying medicine and pursuing a career in that field.

Army Spec. Jerry Offer

Offer was the son of Karen Sue Kearly and Jeffery Lynn Offer of Liberty. He had lived in Liberty since the age of 10, around the same time he welcomed his stepfather, Stephen Kearly, into his life as a father figure, according to his obituary.

His funeral service was private but Bluebonnet News was allowed to photograph the graveside service with permission from his family and Allison Funeral Home.

Liberty Fire Department paid tribute to Army Spec. Jerry Offer on Thursday. Offer died unexpectedly on April 24 at the age of 24.

Patriot Guard riders attended the funeral Thursday of Army Spc. Jerry Offer and escorted his funeral procession to Cooke Memorial Cemetery for a graveside service.

Patriot Guard riders salute as the casket of Army Spc. Jerry Offer is loaded into an awaiting hearse outside of Cornerstone Church in Liberty on Thursday.

Patriot Guard Riders salute as the casket carrying Army Spec. Jerry Offer is escorted to his graveside service on Thursday.

Rev. Paul Glazener, pastor of Cornerstone Church in Liberty, offers words of comfort to the family and friends of Army Spec. Jerry Offer. He encouraged everyone to support the family as they grieve his loss.

A 21-gun salute was part of the graveside ceremony for Army Spec. Jerry Offer at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty on Thursday.



The flag from U.S. Army Spec. Jerry Offer’s casket is readied for the symbolic folding ceremony that accompanies military funerals.

Alyssa Frazier, the wife of Army Spec. Jerry Offer, was presented with a U.S. flag at his graveside ceremony on Thursday at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

American Gold Star Mothers offer support for the mother of Army Spec. Jerry Offer who died unexpectedly on April 24 at the age of 24. American Gold Star Mothers share an unfortunate parallel – they each have lost a son or daughter in service of the United States Armed Forces.

A Patriot Guard Rider hands a challenge coin to Karen Kearly, the mother of Army Spec. Jerry Offer, who died unexpectedly on April 24 at the age of 24.

A piper plays “Going Home” on his bagpipes as he walks away from the graveside ceremony for Army Spec. Jerry Offer on Thursday at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

An Army officer speaks to the family of Army Spec. Jerry Offer at his graveside service at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty on Thursday.

Honorary pallbearers take turns placing flowers on the casket of their friend, Army Spec. Jerry Offer, at his graveside service on Thursday at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty.

See related:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

