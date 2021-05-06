Remembering a hero: Army medic laid to rest in Liberty

The funeral for Army Spec. Jerry Offer was held on Thursday, May 6, at Cornerstone Church in Liberty. Offer died unexpectedly on April 24 at the age of 24. Following a service at Cornerstone Church, the hearse carrying his flag-draped casket was escorted to Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty for burial and military honors, including a 21-gun salute and the presentation of flags to his family.
Offer was an Army medic who was nearing the end of his military service contract and was looking forward to pursuing an education in medicine. He had applied to and had been accepted by a number of Texas universities. His goal was to continue studying medicine and pursuing a career in that field.
Offer was the son of Karen Sue Kearly and Jeffery Lynn Offer of Liberty. He had lived in Liberty since the age of 10, around the same time he welcomed his stepfather, Stephen Kearly, into his life as a father figure, according to his obituary.
His funeral service was private but Bluebonnet News was allowed to photograph the graveside service with permission from his family and Allison Funeral Home.
