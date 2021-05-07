Plum Grove mayor resigns

Plum Grove Mayor Mary Arrendell is stepping down. On Friday, May 7, she submitted a simple, handwritten note to City Secretary Missy Pouncey that stated her intention to resign, effectively immediately, and signed the letter with “May God Bless You All.”

When Bluebonnet News asked about the resignation, Arrendell said she is tired of the constant stress of the position and is at peace with her decision to resign.

“I am just tired. For the betterment of the city, I felt it was the best decision for myself and the city to resign as mayor. I just felt it was time – both physically and mentally,” she said.

Arrendell was elected to the position last November and was sworn into office on Nov. 9, 2020.

With her departure, the City must now sort out who will fill in as mayor until the next election cycle. The city’s mayor pro tem, Barbara Norris, typically steps into the mayoral role when the mayor is not available; however, Norris did not seek reelection in the May 1 election, so her last day falls on Monday, 10, the date of the next Plum Grove City Council meeting.

Pouncey says she is in talks with the city’s attorney to sort out the next course of action. She hopes to have information to share with council at Monday’s meeting.

At that same council meeting, the City is planning to swear in three new council members – Debra Bell, Jacob Clay and Calvin Padgett – and one returning councilwoman, Diana Chunn.

