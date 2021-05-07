Crashed drone leads LCSO to issue advisory

The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office says a crashed aerial drone that was found on a property outside of Liberty might have been used by would-be thieves. The drone was reported to authorities on Monday, May 3, around 10 a.m., by a resident on Private Road 1133 just south of Liberty.

The drone was found on the ground near a bathroom window of the resident’s home.

“Upon closer examination of the drone, it appeared the aircraft crash-landed near the home due to overextending its flight range or a battery failure of the craft,” said Capt. Ken DeFoor, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office.

The property owner who reported the abandoned drone near his home was concerned the craft may have been used for criminal purposes to spy on surrounding landowners in order to “case” out any valuable vehicles or equipment and/or for the act of theft or burglary. To the homeowner’s knowledge, nobody that lives near him owns or flies such a drone aircraft.

The drone is described as black and white with four rotors. The brand name is Protocol and the model is Kaptur.

“The drone has been placed in evidence at the Sheriff’s Office while it is being examined further to determine a serial number and if a camera is onboard and if so, does it contain aerial photographs of the surrounding area homes and property,” DeFoor said.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who may have knowledge of this drone, or if anyone was flying the craft for sport rather than criminal intent, to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 936-336-4500 so proper ownership can be established.

