Senator Nichols calls for applications for Texas Armed Services Scholarship

Senator Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) is requesting qualified students to apply for a Texas Armed Services Scholarship.

“This scholarship is a way to encourage and reward students interested in military service,” said Nichols. “It provides a unique opportunity for students to pursue higher education and take advantage of preparation from the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) programs at universities in Texas.”

Senator Robert Nichols

The scholarship is offered by the state and rewards students who commit to four years of ROTC training and military service after graduation. Each state senator and representative may select a student to receive a scholarship of up to $10,000 per year.

Evidence of qualifications and essays must be received between May 15, 2021 and July 15, 2021.

To be eligible, must meet two of the following requirements:

Be on track to graduate high school, or have graduated, and complete the curriculum requirements of the Distinguished Level of Achievement Plan or International Baccalaureate program.

3.0 or higher GPA

Rank in the top one-third of graduating class.

Achieved a college readiness score on the SAT (1070) or ACT (23)

To receive the scholarship applicants must:

Submit an essay explaining why you believe military service is important, how you would fulfill the requirements of the scholarship and which you university you would like to attend

Submit a resume, which must include your contact information, including your full name, mailing and physical addresses, Social Security number, phone number, and email address

Submit up to 5 recommendation letters

Enroll in an eligible Texas institution and an eligible ROTC program

Commit in writing to: Remain in ROTC for four years. Graduate within six years. Enter Guard service or accept a commission with the armed services within six months of graduation from college.



Scholarship recipients who fail to complete the required criteria must repay the scholarship amount.

If you live in Senate District 3 and are interested in this scholarship, please send the required material to robert.nichols@senate.texas.gov. Applications must be received no later than July 15,2021. For questions please call my Jacksonville office at 903-589-3003. For more information and details on the application, please visit www.hhloans.com.

