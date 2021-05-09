Merle Elaine Griffith Morris, 73, of Dayton, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, May 7, 2021. Merle was born April 24, 1948 in Gonzalez, Texas to parents, Milo Griffith, Sr. and Elsie Green Griffith.

Merle had been a lifelong resident of Dayton. She had been employed for over 30 years at Western Auto making too many friends to count. Merle enjoyed collecting green depression glass as well as going to trade days and stopping on trips to find things to add to her collection. She enjoyed driving her jeep. She mostly loved being with and taking care of her dear family.

Merle was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Della Abke and brother, Larry Griffith. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Frank W. Morris; her son, Shawn Havard and wife Jill Pesl; daughter, Shana Morris and husband Steven Ripkowski; grandchildren, Kasey Morris, Kardale Havard, Hope Havard, Sam Tellez and Daniel Ripkowski and wife Rainy; great-grandchildren, Carter Ripkowski, Reese Ripkowski, Chance Ripkowski and Elleana Perez; brothers, Melvin Griffith and Milo Griffith; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Services for Merle will be at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel in Dayton, Visitation will be Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel.

