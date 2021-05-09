Robert Day Whitcomb, age 80 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021. He was born May 8, 1940 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to parents Richard and Avis Kirkland Whitcomb who preceded him in death along with his brother Wayne Whitcomb.

Survivors include his wife, Eliza Whitcomb; son, Michael Anthony Martinez, Jr.; daughters, Kabrina Ann Martinez and Mallory Nicole Garza and husband Antonio; grandchildren, Michael Anthony Martinez, III, Vivian Delilah Martinez, Isabel Anahi Martinez, Josiah Martinez, Joseph Garza, Anthony Garza, Alyssa Garza, and Nova Lee Garza; and numerous other relatives and friends.

Graveside service will be held at 10:45 a.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Houston National Cemetery, Houston, Texas

