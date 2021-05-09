Betty Onnie Sanders, a long-time resident of the Dayton-Liberty area passed away peacefully on May 6, 2021. Services for Betty will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at the Pace-Stancil Funeral Home Chapel with interment to follow at Palms Memorial Park Cemetery in Dayton, Texas. The family will receive friends from 6pm to 8pm on Monday, May 10, 2021 at the funeral home.

Betty was born in Wichita Falls, Texas on June 29, 1938, the youngest daughter of Floyd Jones and Geneva Musler Jones. Betty’s early years were spent in East Texas but came to the Dayton area in 1956 where she soon met the love of her life and future husband Carl Sanders. Betty and Carl were married at the end of 1957 and enjoyed a life-long love affair until Carl’s death in 2013. Betty has lived in many parts of the country including Connecticut, Arizona, Alabama, and all over Texas as she and Carl followed their vocations and avocations.

Betty dedicated herself to her children and family in her early years, but Betty later went to beauty school and became a talented and much sought-after hair stylist and colorist. However, most will remember Betty for her avocational activities: Betty had a passion to help others, a calling to minister to the hurting and an unwavering commitment to share the love of Christ. In the most recent years Betty has lived at Magnolia Place Health Care in Liberty where she actively volunteered in the social activities of the facilities and resident advocacy. You could find her one day calling Bingo for fellow residents and the next advocating for residents as a representative of the resident association. She facilitated bible studies and organized prayer groups for the residents, both activities that gave her great joy and fulfillment. Most importantly she touched the lives of those around her in a profound way as she shared herself and her faith with anyone who needed a hug, a prayer, or a word of encouragement and sometimes a good challenge. This was her calling and her legacy.

Betty is survived by her son, Carl Sanders Jr. and wife Evelyn of Hampton, CT; her son, Samuel Sanders of Dayton, Texas; grandsons, Mark Sanders, Josh Sanders, Cameron Sanders and Andrew Sanders; great granddaughters, Riley Burnett and Audrey Sanders; and a loving group of nieces and nephews that have brought Betty great joy. Betty loved the staff and residents of Magnolia Place who were like family to her.

Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl Sanders Sr.; her parents, Floyd and Geneva Jones; her brother, Walter (Dub) Jones; her sister, Peggy Jones Graves; and granddaughter, Brook Sanders.

