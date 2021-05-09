Donnie Will Enloe, age 71 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Friday, May 7, 2021. He was born June 7, 1949 to parents T.F. and Faye Belle Lockard Enloe who preceded him in death along with his wives, Jennifer Enloe and Evelyn Enloe; sister, Bonnie Poland and husband Tip Poland; and nephew, Thomas Poland.

Donnie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Cleveland. He proudly served in the United States Army, and was in Vietnam from 1969 – 1970, arriving home December 26, 1970. Donnie loved being outdoors and riding motorcycles, but most of all he loved his family. He will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Survivors include his daughters, Annie Faye Murff, Sandy Kay Cantu, Polly Jane Howard, Lacey Jo Enloe, and Karrie Ann Loftin; grandchildren, Charlie Joe, Kendra, Kaleb, Heather, Shy’ann, Anthony, Kayden, Raylee, Alexis, Jacey Kay, Jynks, and Jett; great-grandchildren, Elijah Bo, Zane Philip, Laila, and Jayden; nieces, Pam Garland and Connie Hill; numerous great nieces, nephews, extended family and countless friends; and his animal companion Jake.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel with Bro. Carl Williamson officiating. Interment will follow at Montague Cemetery. Services provided under the trusted care of Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas

