Terry Lee Rodabaugh, 65, of Liberty, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Terry was born on April 14, 1956 in Davison, Michigan to parents Leroy and Wanda Rodabaugh. Terry was preceded in death by his parents; and his sisters, Cathy Parrow and Pam Estes, and brother Sam Shears Sr. “Shorty”

Terry was a man with a kind heart who stayed busy all the time and always enjoyed helping people. He was good at many things in life including being a mechanic which he thoroughly enjoyed doing and collecting coins. Terry loved his family dearly and will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Terry leaves behind to cherish his memory his sons, Terry Rodabaugh, Jr. and fiancé Kimberly Bittinger, Jamie Rodabaugh and wife Mary, Corey Rodabaugh and wife Michelle, Rusty Rodabaugh and wife Amanda; grandchildren, Autumn Carter and Husband Corey, Kaitlyn Caple and husband Travis, Jarrett Rodabaugh, Cole Rodabaugh, Aiden Rodabaugh, Logan Cote, Lauren Cote, Savannah Rodabaugh, Mackenzie Rodabaugh, and Gage Rodabaugh; the mother of his children, Cindy Walters; brother, Garth Rodabaugh, sisters, Daphne Williams and husband Lyle, Darlene Murphy and husband Pat, Maxine Neil and husband Homer; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. All arrangements are under the trusted care of Allison Funeral Service.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

