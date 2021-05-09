Rance Wade Clay, 56, of Liberty, Texas passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Rance was born on July 7, 1964 in Houston, Texas to parents Billy Ray and Betty Clay. Rance is preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Clay; his sister, Tammy Simmons; and his brother, Billy Ray Clay, Jr.

Rance leaves behind to cherish his memory his mother, Betty Clay; daughter, Alicia Clay; sons, Devin Clay and Brent Clay; brother, Jeffery Clay; grandchildren, Jayden Campbell, Veda Clay, and Peyton Clay; nephew, Jason Simmons; niece, Crystal Simmons; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends from 5PM – 8PM, Monday, May 10, 2021 at Allison Funeral Service, Liberty, Texas. A graveside service will take place 11AM, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Fairlawn Cemetery in Liberty.

