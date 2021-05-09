Travis Lynn McKeand, 60, of Dayton, Texas, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Dayton, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on July 9, 1960, in Dallas, Texas to Betty Ruth Tooley Newman and the late Kenneth “Bill” Ray McKeand. Travis was one of four children and he acquired the nickname of T-Money from his brothers.

Travis worked for many years as an ironworker and rigger in the refinery industry. When he was not working, his mother Betty always managed to have numerous projects for him to keep busy. Travis was a very proud Momma’s boy, and he treasured his time spent taking care of her and anything she needed.

Travis was a kind, loving, and caring son, father, grandfather, brother, and friend to many. He was often ornery in his ways but was also silly and goofy. Travis would send random text messages to his children at all hours of the night and would let them know that he loved them. He also taught his children valuable lessons, such as not talking bad about others, even if you did not like them.

Travis pursued many interests, some of which included his passion for fishing and camping. The week before his passing, his children took him on his last camping trip to Livingston and he was so excited to be going camping. Travis also enjoyed working on his truck or tinkering on small motors. He lived a simple life, enjoyed old western movies, barbequing hot dogs, and chicken legs for his family. Travis’s favorite hobby of all was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved him.

Travis was preceded in death by his father, and two nephews Joshua and Kalup McKeand. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his mother and Pappy Betty and Jimmy Newman of Dayton; his children Joliene Hester and husband Jimmy of Baytown, Jenny McKeand and partner Chris Riggs of Dayton, Tracy Dale and husband Chris of Dayton, Travis McKeand and wife Rachel of Santa Fe, Lukas McKeand and wife Demi of Port Bolivar, and Sharon McKeand of Liberty; his grandchildren Mackenzee, Kylah, Kaden, Blayne, Khloe, Teslynn, Braden, Jade, Scarlett, Travis, Bryson and two on the way; his siblings Billy McKeand and wife Stacey of Dayton, Ricky McKeand and wife Tina of Dayton, and Tammy McKeand and partner Melisa of Dayton; his many nieces and nephews; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are Travis McKeand, Lukas McKeand, Blayne Denton, Chris Dale, Jimmy Hester, Chris Riggs, Hance Green, and Cody McKeand. Honorary pallbearers will be Billy and Ricky McKeand.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 10am, on Monday, May 10, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street in Dayton. A funeral service will begin at 11am at the funeral home, with Bro. Jeff Day and Connie Thornton officiating. A graveside service and committal will immediately follow in Palms Memorial Park in Dayton, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

