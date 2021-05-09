Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 6, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 6, 2021:

Godfrey, Narvin Eugene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon

Owens, William Russel – Assault of a Public Servant

Weiss, Donald Edward – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence

Calderon, Matthew Isaiah – Possession of Marijuana

Livingston, Jerel Marchon – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security

Speer, Dale Eric – Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Other Felony

Speer, Curtis Leon – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Traffic Offense

Liles, Aaron Mathew – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle

Love, Candi Lynn – Public Intoxication

