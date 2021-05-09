Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 6, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 6, 2021:

  • Godfrey, Narvin Eugene – Aggravated Assault With a Deadly Weapon
  • Owens, William Russel – Assault of a Public Servant
  • Weiss, Donald Edward – Assault Causing Bodily Injury/Family Violence
  • Calderon, Matthew Isaiah – Possession of Marijuana
  • Livingston, Jerel Marchon – Forgery of a Government/National Instrument/Money/Security
  • Speer, Dale Eric – Burglary of a Habitation With Intent to Commit Other Felony
  • Speer, Curtis Leon – Driving While License Invalid, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Traffic Offense
  • Liles, Aaron Mathew – Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle
  • Love, Candi Lynn – Public Intoxication
