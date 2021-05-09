Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 7, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 7, 2021:
- Ruiz-Rodriguez, Carlos Alberto – Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass
- Tolar, Christina Dlynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Sallie-Hines, N.L. II – Burglary of a Habitation
- Loge, Darrell Wayne – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Parole Violation
- Baker, Floyd Eugene – Driving While License Invalid
- Donaldson, Matthew Daniel – Disorderly Conduct
- Hill, Tracy Renee – Driving While License Invalid
- Norwood, Chelsea Breeann – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- Cruz, Martin Canales – Driving While Intoxicated