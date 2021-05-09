Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 7, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 7, 2021:

Ruiz-Rodriguez, Carlos Alberto – Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass

Tolar, Christina Dlynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Sallie-Hines, N.L. II – Burglary of a Habitation

Loge, Darrell Wayne – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Parole Violation

Baker, Floyd Eugene – Driving While License Invalid

Donaldson, Matthew Daniel – Disorderly Conduct

Hill, Tracy Renee – Driving While License Invalid

Norwood, Chelsea Breeann – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

Cruz, Martin Canales – Driving While Intoxicated

