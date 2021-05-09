Liberty County Jail arrest report, May 7, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 7, 2021:

  • Ruiz-Rodriguez, Carlos Alberto – Criminal Mischief and Criminal Trespass
  • Tolar, Christina Dlynn – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Sallie-Hines, N.L. II – Burglary of a Habitation
  • Loge, Darrell Wayne – Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair and Parole Violation
  • Baker, Floyd Eugene – Driving While License Invalid
  • Donaldson, Matthew Daniel – Disorderly Conduct
  • Hill, Tracy Renee – Driving While License Invalid
  • Norwood, Chelsea Breeann – Credit Card or Debit Card Abuse and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • Cruz, Martin Canales – Driving While Intoxicated
