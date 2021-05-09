Rue Nita Cole, 80, of Baytown, Texas was called home on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was born on Tuesday, November 19, 1940 in Dickens, Texas to Richard Daniel Holly and Juanita (Warren) Holly, both of whom have preceded her in death. Rue was also preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Cole, father of her children, Kenneth Robertson, and daughter, Hope Wakefield. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children Haney Robertson and wife Kim, Holly Robertson, Heath Robertson and wife Katherine; sister, Donna Pernell; grandchildren, Kyler, Crystal, Cayla, Cori, Cody, Kolton, Kaedon, Kelsey, Kaitlyn, Kevin; 9 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Rue will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 10:00 to 11:00 am. A graveside service for Rue will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at Boothe Cemetery at 12:00 pm. Jimmie Charles officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rue Nita Cole, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

