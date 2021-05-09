Wanda Robinson, 77, of Coldspring, Texas passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. She was born on Friday, May 28, 1943 in Houston, Texas to James Earl Taylor and Lavonia Farmer Taylor, both of whom have preceded her in death. Wanda was also preceded in death by her brothers, Timothy Keith Taylor and Thomas (Tommie) Earl Taylor. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 58 years and 10 months, Johnny Robinson; daughter, Stacy Robinson-Herrod and husband Danny Herrod; grandson, Jack Alexander Herrod; sister, Alice Morgan and husband Gordon Morgan; brother, Kenneth Taylor and wife Linda Taylor; nieces, Paige Morgan and Mary Ann Taylor (daughter of Tommie), great nephew, David Hooker and wife Cathy Hooker, great nephew Clay Hooker and wife Stephanie Hooker and children, Dustin and Emma Hooker; great niece, Hayley Hooker and children Alayna and David Smith; great nephew, Daniel Patterson; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

Wanda and Johnny had an amazing life together. One of my favorite stories is the first time they met at the dance hall he offered her a ride home so she said yes. Well that didn’t exactly turn out like she had anticipated, He had to “show off” and do a drag race for her, BUT he asked her to step out of the car so he had less “weight” so he could go faster. Six months later they were married.

Wanda is my best friend, my confident, my everything. I will miss my daily visits and phone calls.

Visitation for Wanda will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Monday, May 10, 2021 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service for Wanda will be held on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Reeves McMillan Cemetery at 1:00 pm.

