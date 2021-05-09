Susan Dean Fort, 71, of Cleveland, Texas was called home on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. She was born on Wednesday, June 1, 1949 in Houston, Texas to Theo Sealmon Fort and Angelina Beatrice (Pawlak) Fort, both of whom have preceded her in death. Susan was also preceded in death by her daughter, Tanya Anglin, brother, Roderick Fort, and father of her children, Floyd Anglin. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, James Michael Anglin; brothers, Hollis Fort and wife Hope, Mel Fort and wife Janell, Justin Fort, Reese Fort and wife Carol Ann; sister, Terrie Newman; grandchild, Colton Anglin; along with numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and treasured friends. A memorial service for Susan will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at Calvary Baptist Church Cleveland at 1:00 pm. Rev. Carl Williamson officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Susan Dean Fort, please visit our floral store.

