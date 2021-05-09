Liberty student named national BPA winner

Liberty High School BPA had two students compete in the National BPA Leadership Conference last week. The conference was held virtually this year.

“Please join me in congratulating Eve White and William Waldrip for being state winners and earning the chance to compete at the national level. Both students worked hard as they were in speaking events that required them to work with live judges via a video conference, which makes it even more challenging to get your message across without the normal body language and feedback from the judges,” said Richard Ewing, BPA advisor for Liberty High School.

William Waldrip, an LHS junior, is the fourth place national finalist in Advanced Interview Skills. Not only that, William beat the other Texas students from the CTE and career academies in which he was trailing behind at the state contest.

The students who placed in the top 10 in the Advanced Interview Skills are”

1st: Avon High School, Ind. – Sriya Koganti

2nd: Burley High School, Idaho – Keegan Ward

3rd: Hinsdale Central High School, Ill. – Mohammed Bilaluddin

4th: Liberty High School. Texas – William Waldrip

5th: Ann Arbor Huron High School, Mich. – Armaan Kamat

6th: CTE Center-Frisco ISD, Texas – Samanvi Velagapudi

7th: Dubiski Career High School, Texas – Faith Ajanaku

8th: Eagan High School, Minn. – S Ankitha Kumar

9th: Zionsville Community High School, Ind. – Sophie Shank

10th: Hinsdale Central High School, Ill. – Annette Ciupek

In addition, there were a few other winners from the area:

6th Place, Fundamental Accounting, Lufkin High School, Texas – Eryn Sawyer

8th Place, Keyboarding Production, Hardin Junior High, Texas – Kayleigh Fregia

5th Place, Website Design Team, Hardin Junior High, Texas – Emma Smart and Zachary Wall

9th Place, Presentation Management Team, Hardin Junior High, Texas – Lana Beasley, Da’Shiyah Nickson, Alicia Smart, and Callie Williams

