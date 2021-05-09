Liberty student named national BPA winner

Liberty High School BPA had two students compete in the National BPA Leadership Conference last week. The conference was held virtually this year.
“Please join me in congratulating Eve White and William Waldrip for being state winners and earning the chance to compete at the national level. Both students worked hard as they were in speaking events that required them to work with live judges via a video conference, which makes it even more challenging to get your message across without the normal body language and feedback from the judges,” said Richard Ewing, BPA advisor for Liberty High School.
William Waldrip, an LHS junior, is the fourth place national finalist in Advanced Interview Skills. Not only that, William beat the other Texas students from the CTE and career academies in which he was trailing behind at the state contest.
The students who placed in the top 10 in the Advanced Interview Skills are”
- 1st: Avon High School, Ind. – Sriya Koganti
- 2nd: Burley High School, Idaho – Keegan Ward
- 3rd: Hinsdale Central High School, Ill. – Mohammed Bilaluddin
- 4th: Liberty High School. Texas – William Waldrip
- 5th: Ann Arbor Huron High School, Mich. – Armaan Kamat
- 6th: CTE Center-Frisco ISD, Texas – Samanvi Velagapudi
- 7th: Dubiski Career High School, Texas – Faith Ajanaku
- 8th: Eagan High School, Minn. – S Ankitha Kumar
- 9th: Zionsville Community High School, Ind. – Sophie Shank
- 10th: Hinsdale Central High School, Ill. – Annette Ciupek
In addition, there were a few other winners from the area:
- 6th Place, Fundamental Accounting, Lufkin High School, Texas – Eryn Sawyer
- 8th Place, Keyboarding Production, Hardin Junior High, Texas – Kayleigh Fregia
- 5th Place, Website Design Team, Hardin Junior High, Texas – Emma Smart and Zachary Wall
- 9th Place, Presentation Management Team, Hardin Junior High, Texas – Lana Beasley, Da’Shiyah Nickson, Alicia Smart, and Callie Williams