Babin recognizes participants of 2021 Congressional Art Competition

U.S. Congressman Brian Babin (TX-36) on Thursday, May 6, 2021, hosted a ceremony at Hardin-Jefferson High School (HJHS) in Sour Lake to recognize the participants and announce the winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition.

This year’s competition followed the theme of “TX-36 the Energy Capital of the World.” First place was awarded to Josye Meteer, a junior at Hardin-Jefferson, for her artwork Oil Cars in the Early Morning, which will now be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for an entire year.

“I would like to congratulate Josye Meteer and thank each of the talented students who participated in this year’s Congressional Art Competition, as well as the art teachers and families who supported them throughout this process,” said Babin. “Since the discovery of Spindletop in 1901, the area encompassing much of Texas’ 36th Congressional District has been the epicenter of the nation’s energy sector. We have so many great artists in TX-36, and I am extremely proud to show off their work to visitors from both our district and different parts of the country as they pass by the display in the U.S. Capitol.”

First Place Winner

Josye Meteer

Hardin-Jefferson High School

“Oil Cars in the Early Morning”

Participating Students:

Hardin-Jefferson High School

Students: Hannah Riddle, Julia Satre, Josye Meeter, and Marissa Williamson

Teacher: Mrs. Casey Ochoa

Liberty High School

Student: Emeri Greak

Teacher: Mr. Ross Meche

