Potential victims sought in sexual assault investigation spanning San Jacinto and Montgomery counties

The San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office on May 4 conducted a joint investigation into allegations of sexual assault made by several victims describing similar incidents.

During the investigation it was learned that the suspect, David Lynn Turner, 46, of Houston, targeted several of his victims through various social media platforms and dating apps.

Turner is alleged to have driven the women to remote locations in San Jacinto County, and surrounding counties, under the guise of “Ghost Hunting” where he would then sexually force himself upon the women in various ways.

Turner is very familiar with law enforcement, having worked over two years as a reserve Texas Peace Officer in Harris County between 2012 and 2015. As a result of the joint investigation, Turner was arrested on May 4, 2021, charged with two counts of Sexual Assault, and is currently in the San Jacinto County Jail with a $500,000 bond.

It is believed that Turner’s activities began as early as December of 2018 in the greater Southeast Texas region with potential victims from Beaumont, Galveston, Katy, The Woodlands, Coldspring and Livingston, Texas.

San Jacinto County and Montgomery County Detectives are still actively investigating this matter, and seeking contact with possible additional victims.

Anyone with information or interactions associated with David Lynn Turner or similar incidents are encouraged to contact detectives with either San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office at 936-653-4367, or the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at

936-760-5800. To remain completely anonymous you can also call the Multi-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP [7867].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

