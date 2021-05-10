Whataburger coming to Dayton

The rumors are true. Whataburger is coming to Dayton.

“Whataburger is growing, and we’re excited to bring our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to Dayton,” said William Timminga, owner of the BurgerWorks franchise that is opening the new restaurant.

Construction of the new restaurant, located on SH 146 S near the intersection of US 90 next to the Stripes/7-Eleven store, will begin this summer with the restaurant opening in the fall.

The restaurant will be the 10th Whataburger location for the BurgerWorks franchise in Southeast Texas. Other Texas locations are in Cleveland, Liberty, Livingston, Winnie, Bridge City, Groves, Nederland and Orange (two locations). BurgerWorks is also expanding into Colorado with Whataburger making its debut in Colorado Springs later this year.

The Dayton location is expected to employ around 100 full-time and part-time positions to serve customers 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

BurgerWorks has already begun the process of hiring restaurant managers for the Dayton location and will be looking for team leaders and team members soon, according to Tamminga.

Employment applications may be submitted for any of the 10 locations online at BurgerWorksHR.com.

