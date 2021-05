The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 8, 2021:

Hoffpauir, Robert Eugene – Criminal Mischief

Turner, Kenneth Samuel – Possession of Marijuana

Whiteley, Tommy Gene – Violation Promise to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Displaying Expired License Plate

Schnupp, Elijah Eric – Public Intoxication

Coker, Angela Marie – Public Intoxication and Possession of Marijuana

