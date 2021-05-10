Letter to the community: City leaders encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations

An open letter to our citizens of Cleveland, Dayton and Liberty:

In light of the reluctance that some folks may have in presenting themselves for the COVID-19 vaccinations, we are strongly encouraging all of our citizens to get vaccinated with the Pfizer shots, the Moderna shots or the single doze from Johnson and Johnson.

The vaccinations have been shown to be very effective in protecting those who receive the recommended doses and we very much want as many of our citizens who are medically eligible to take the shots. The science behind the vaccines is proven, is sound and is indisputable.

The mainstream medical community is solidly behind the need and the benefits, to not only those who receive the shots but also the neighbors and friends of all the recipients.

If you have not already done so, seek out a vaccination site or facility – the doses are now readily available to virtually all. Be kind to yourself and considerate of your family and all those who you may come in contact with. Take a shot or shots for you and them.

Thanks for the cooperation.

Signed,

Caroline Wadzeck, mayor of Dayton

Richard Boyett, mayor of Cleveland

Carl Pickett, mayor of Liberty

