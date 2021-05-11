City of Dayton swears in mayor, councilmen

The City of Dayton held a very brief meeting on Monday, May 10, to canvass the May 1 election results and swear in Mayor Caroline Wadzeck and Councilmen Andy Conner and Alvin Burress.

Wadzeck was uncontested in the May 1 election. Conner defeated his challenger for Position 4 by more than 80 votes. This was Conner’s first term to earn the seat through election. He was previously appointed to the position after the early departure of the previous council member.

For Alvin Burress, the May 1 election returned him to council for a third non-consecutive term, though he is now the Position 5 councilman, having previously served two terms in Position 1. By defeating three challengers, Burress won the seat of Councilman Troy Barton, who decided not to seek reelection.

City leaders thanked Barton for his service before seating the councilmembers.

Dayton Mayor Caroline Wadzeck takes her oath of office for another term as mayor for the City of Dayton. The oath was administered by Municipal Court Judge Alan Conner.

Dayton Municipal Court Judge Alan Conner congratulates Alvin Burress on being elected once again to Dayton City Council. He was sworn in at a brief meeting on Monday, May 10.

Old friends Alan Conner and Caroline Wadzeck share a hug following Wadzeck being sworn in for another term as mayor of Dayton during a short meeting on May 10. Conner is the municipal court judge for the City of Dayton.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

