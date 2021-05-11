Alert issued for missing Montgomery County man

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who was last seen on May 6 on Pinehurst Loop in Pinehurst, Texas.

At the time of his disappearance, Robert Orr was wearing a patterned blue flannel shirt, blue T-shirt, blue jeans, brown boots and a red Trump hat. He is described as 5-feet six-inches tall and weighing 135 pounds. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and a fair complexion.

Orr also has “Mom” and a small cross tattooed on his left hand. He is known for having multiple medical issues.

If anyone has information about Orr’s whereabouts, please contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800. Once connected by phone, choose Option 3 and reference case number 21A140461.

