Barbara Joyce Rice, age 75 of Porter, Texas passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021. She was born March 20, 1946 in Grapeland, Texas to parents Harry Preston and Willie Mae Platt who preceded her in death along with her brothers, Ray Platt, Bodie Platt and Bruce Platt.

Mrs. Rice loved watching the Astros, wrestling, casinos, but most of all any sporting event her grandkids were involved in.

Survivors include her son, Dwayne Rice and wife Renee; daughter, Jamie Norris and husband Nathan; grandchildren, Winston Rice and wife Kim, Whitney Ontiveros and husband Charlie, Alexis Lovell and husband Andrew, Winter Rice, Walker Rice, Lane Lindley, Ryan Lindley and Logan Norris; great-grandchildren, Tenley Stilley, Bailey Hansen, Little Charlie Ontiveros and Cassius Ontiveros; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

