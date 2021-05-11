Nasario “Bob” Tellez Jr., 64 of Dayton, arrived at his heavenly home on May 6, 2021. Loving husband, father, brother, and friend to many, Bob will forever be a rock for his family even though he is no longer here. Bob was born on December 2, 1956 in Yorktown to Nasario Telles, Sr. and Consuelo Peña.

Bob enjoyed spending time with his family, friends, and close acquaintances. He was a member of the Hull Daisetta Assembly of God where he would occasionally inspirationally preach the word as well as lead the congregation in praise and worship. Bob was always there to offer an encouraging word or a hand to anyone in need selflessly. Bob was employed for 34 years at Goodyear Tire and Rubber in Pasadena as an operator. Bob was preceded in death by his loving parents Nasario Telles, Sr. and Consuelo Peña Telles. Survived by his wife and loving partner of 18 years, Karen D. Easton Tellez; sons: Timothy Tellez and wife Jaime, Michael Tellez and wife Monica, and Hunter Tellez; daughter: Stephanie Bush and partner Gurtis; sisters: Erma Telles, Dorthy Ochoa and brother-in-law Lou; also blessing Bob’s life was his grandchildren: Clayton Monk-Tellez and partner Mikayla, Austin Tellez and partner Katelyn, Samantha Tellez and partner Julio, Lane Tellez, Chase Tellez, Micah Cheatham, Gabriel Cheatham, Dylan Bush, and Madilyn Moosebroker; great-grandchildren: Eliana, Audrey, and Parker; sister-in-law: Kimberley Rosenberry and husband Craig, and Wendy Farmer; brother in Law: G.W. Easton and wife Kim; nieces: Shana Cantu, Shannon Fulghum, Ashley Hutchinson, Nelly Olson, Nataley Olson, Kennedy Rosenberry, Gracie Easton, Emma Easton; nephews: Dylan Shriver, Collin Hopkins, Andrew Dowdy as well as numerous other close friends and extended family members.

Bob was a true blessing to so many, he had an unfailing determination to provide for his family and give them the greatest life anyone could deserve. His family meant the world to him and was something he spoke highly of often. He was a proud father, blessed husband, devoted christian, and was always there with an encouraging word, support, and a helping hand. Though his earthly body may have grown weak he will live on strongly in the hearts of all that his life has impacted while he was here.

Services for Mr. Tellez will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Magnolia Park Cemetery in Dayton with Rev. Lamar Shane officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home, Dayton.

