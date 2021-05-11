LeeAnn Tucker, age 49 of Spring, Texas passed away Tuesday, May 4, 2021. She was born February 4, 1972 in Detroit, Michigan to parents William Sansone and Linda Pietrzyk. She is preceded in death by her brother, Bobby Pietrzyk; grandmother, Mildred M. Gordinier; and grandfather, John R. Weber.

Survivors include her husband, Eddie Tucker; mother, Linda Pietrzyk; daughter, Kayla Tucker; son, PFC Colby Tucker; sister, Kelly Peebles; animal companions, Maggie, Sasha, Ninny and Finn; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m., Monday, May 10, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 12:00 noon, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Oak Shade Cemetery, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

