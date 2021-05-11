Sonya Beth Wingate, 42, of Crosby, Texas, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Crosby. She was born on May 27, 1978, in Baytown, Texas, to Tresa Repp and the late Sidney Poole. Sonya graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in Baytown, Texas, the class of 1997.

Sonya was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, and friend to many. She pursued many interests but her favorite of them all was spending time with her family. Sonya was a member of Hillside Church in Mont Belvieu. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Sonya was preceded in death by her father; and maternal grandparents Eileen and Thomas Repp. She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her mother Tresa Repp of Atascocita; her husband Michael Galvan of Crosby; her children Haylee Poole, John Moya, and Micah Moya; her brothers Hollis Poole and wife Jessica of Baytown and Mark Poole of Atascocita; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

A celebration of Sonya’s life will be held at 6:30pm, on Monday, May 10, 2021, at Hillside Church, 12319 TX-146, in Mont Belvieu, with Pastor Mark Trice officiating.

To send flowers to Sonya’s family, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

