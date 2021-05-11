Eddie Ray Garsee, 73, of Conroe, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was born on Sunday, December 28, 1947 in Kilgore, Texas to A.J. Garsee and Vera Laverne (Lanier) Garsee, both of whom have preceded him in death. Eddie was also preceded in death by his son, Eric James Garsee, sister, Virginia Ann Garsee. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Marilyn Garsee; son, Bart Garsee and wife Danielle Garsee who Eddie considered his own daughter; daughter, Karen Renee Garsee and Chris Egbe; grandchildren, Vera Stevens and husband Brandon, Daniel Garsee, Naudia Wakefield, Kaylee Egbe, Kara Egbe; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Eddie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm. Funeral Services for Eddie will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for Eddie will immediately follow at Pine Grove Cemetery. Pastor Greg Morris officiating.

