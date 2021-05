The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on May 9, 2021:

Yorick, Richard Skye – Injury to a Child/Elderly/Disabled Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury and Assault/Family Violence

Logries, Sonya Michelle – Displaying Expired License Plate

Cameron, Jacob Clayton – Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member

Rodriguez, Gilberto Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Culpepper, Justin Wayne – Criminal Trespass

